National Lok Adalat: 6,136 cases settled in Mandi district

Mandi, May 12

The National Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday in the District and Sessions Court premises of Mandi district, and at Karsog, Gohar, Jogindernagar, Sundernagar and Sarkaghat.

Vivek Kayastha, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, said the Lok Adalats were organised under the chairmanship of the Chairman, District Legal Services Authority and District and Sessions Judge, Mandi.

Kayastha said Benches were formed for Lok Adalat. Pre-Lok Adalat settings were also conducted for Lok Adalat.

He said 12,168 cases were placed before various benches of Pre-Lok Adalat settings and Lok Adalat, out of which 6,136 cases were settled with mutual consent. The total settlement amount in these cases was Rs 5,71,89,065.

