National Lok Adalat: 6,136 cases settled in Mandi district

Mandi, May 12
The National Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday in the District and Sessions Court premises of Mandi district, and at Karsog, Gohar, Jogindernagar, Sundernagar and Sarkaghat.
Vivek Kayastha, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, said the Lok Adalats were organised under the chairmanship of the Chairman, District Legal Services Authority and District and Sessions Judge, Mandi.
Kayastha said Benches were formed for Lok Adalat. Pre-Lok Adalat settings were also conducted for Lok Adalat.
He said 12,168 cases were placed before various benches of Pre-Lok Adalat settings and Lok Adalat, out of which 6,136 cases were settled with mutual consent. The total settlement amount in these cases was Rs 5,71,89,065.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery