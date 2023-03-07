National Lok Adalat to be held on March 11

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 6

With a view to reducing the expenses and time consumed in litigation and providing an opportunity for speedy settlement of disputes, the HP State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) will organise a National Lok Adalat for pre-litigation and pending matters on March 11.

55,000 cases identified Over 55,000 cases have been identified by various courts for settlement at the National Lok Adalat

A special online Lok Adalat for motor vehicle challan cases at pre-litigation stage will also be organised

The police have identified about 1 lakh traffic challan cases and text messages are being sent to violators to facilitate the paying of compounding fee online

As per directions of Acting Chief Justice Sabina, who is also the Executive Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, a special online Lok Adalat for motor vehicle challan cases at pre-litigation stage will also be organised in coordination with the police and the Department of Transport.

The Police Department is sending text messages to the parties concerned. Online deposition of compounding fee is also allowed. Payment of compounding fee through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) has also been allowed in case of vehicle challans.

This information was given by HPSLSA Member Secretary Prem Pal Ranta. Over 55,000 cases have been identified by various courts for settlement at the National Lok Adalat on March 11. The police have also identified about 1 lakh traffic challan cases at pre-litigation stage and text messages are being sent to traffic violators to facilitate the paying of compounding fee online without any physical appearance before the authorities concerned.