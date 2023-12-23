national Mathematics Day celebrated at agri university

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 22

National Mathematics Day was celebrated at the College of Basic Sciences, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, here today.

In his inaugural address, chief guest Vice-Chancellor Dr DK Vatsa highlighted the importance of mathematics and its significant role in numerous scientific discoveries. He also remembered the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, his immense contributions and urged the students to imbibe his virtues to become proficient in their careers. He also asked the students to leave their comfort zones and contribute to the state and national development.

The VC appreciated the Science Club of the college for organising activities aimed at promoting mathematical awareness. A booklet authored by Dr Sharda Singh and Dr Abhishek Guleria was also released by the Vice-Chancellor.

Dr Sharda Singh, Dean of College of Basic Sciences, said the students participated in declamation and rangoli competitions. Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma from Government College, Nadaun, delivered the keynote address. A motivational movie was also screened to mark the day.

