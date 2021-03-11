The Department of Laws, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, inaugurated the national moot court competition on Thursday. Fourteen teams from across the country will participate in the event. Pro Vice-Chancellor Jyoti Praksash was the chief guest for the day. Prof Raghuvinder Singh, dean and chairman, Department of Laws, HPU, welcomed the chief guest other dignitaries and participants.
HPU VC participates in conference
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Bansal participated in a visitors’ conference held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The conference, presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, took stock of higher education in the country. Union Education Minister Dharamender Pradhan and Secretary Higher Education, Government of India, K Sanjay Murthy, were also present in the conference. Prof Bansal laid stress on the importance of value-added courses under the New Education Policy 2020 for self-employment and economic self-reliance.
Faculty of edu win cricket event
Faculty of education defeated the Faculty of social science by six wickets to lift the first inter-faculty tournament of cricket for women at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. The faculty of social science scored 116 runs in 10 overs. The faculty of education chased down the total with four balls to spare. Earlier in the day, an inter-faculty volleyball competition for men was inaugurated by Prof Nain Jeet Singh Negi, Dean, Student Welfare.
Awareness campaign on fatty liver
The Department of Gastroenterology held an awareness campaign on the occasion of World Fatty Liver Day at IGMC. The patients in OPDs were made aware of the causes and treatment for the disease. On the occasion, doctors informed patients that the disease was completely reversible if detected in time and people with high blood pressure, diabetes and hypertension were more prone to the disease.
