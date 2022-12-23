National park turns haven for endangered species

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 22

The Great Himalayan National Park here has turned a haven for endangered species. The population of blue sheep has almost doubled in a decade while that of musk dear has also increased, reveals a census carried out by the park management in October.

Disappearing fast Musk deer, one of the rarest species, is disappearing fast

Along with its attractive beauty, this creature is famous for fragrance emanating from its navel. This bundle (musk) is the biggest identity of this antelope

The musk in the navel of a male deer is worth several lakhs of rupees

This wild animal is hunted only for its musk. Due to the use of musk in many medicines and perfumes, its value in the international market is very high

Now, the park management has prepared data. The presence of blue sheep has been found to have doubled as compared to the 2010-11 census. The team found herds of blue sheep in many places and the number was up to 10 in every sq km, as compared to four or five per sq km a decade ago. The habitat of blue sheep is about 3,500 m above sea level and their presence in the park is around 60 sq km to 70 sq km.

The number of musk deer, which is on the verge of extinction, has also been found to be more than the 2010-11 census. The average number density of musk deer was two per sq km about a decade ago. Even during the survey this time, the sample points were the same as a decade earlier and the average number density was found to be two or three per sq km.

However, the authorities say that the data may vary if a large sample size is observed. The musk deer is found in areas with an altitude of about 3,000 m. The musk deer habitat is about 30 sq km to 40 sq km in the park.

Park’s Assistant Conservator of Forest Munish Rangra says that there is no direct sighting of brown bear, but teams have spotted its hair and footmarks. Brown bear is found at an altitude of about 2,500 m to 2,800 m above sea level.

Rangra says that the reason for the increase in blue sheep and musk deer in the park is the ban on poaching. “At the same time, there is regular patrolling in the park area and monitoring is also being done with trap cameras installed at various places,” he adds. The park is spread over 905.4 sq km. The process of increasing its area to 3,120 sq km is also underway.