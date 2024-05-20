Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

The two-day national seminar on “Bharatiya Vidya and Vikas: Unveiling Education and Development”, organised at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), concluded here yesterday. Sixty scholars from across India participated in the seminar.

Chairperson of the IIAS Governing Body Shashi Prabha Kumar delivered the presidential address virtually. Over the course of two days, scholars explored the practical implications of ‘Bharatiya Vidya’ in education, social development, environmental sustainability and cultural revitalisation. Discussions were focused on the role of ancient Indian texts in shaping modern educational practices, the application of ‘Bharatiya Vidya’ principles in addressing contemporary social issues, the potential of traditional knowledge systems in promoting sustainable development, and the importance of cultural revitalisation in the context of globalisation.

On the second day of the conference, the valedictory session featured addresses by Haryana Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairperson Kailash Chandra Sharma, Himachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Sat Parkash Bansal and Samskrit Foundation, Delhi, Director (Academics) Chand Kiran Saluja.

IIAS Director Nageshwar Rao delivered the presidential remarks, summarising key takeaways.

