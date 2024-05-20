Shimla, May 19
The two-day national seminar on “Bharatiya Vidya and Vikas: Unveiling Education and Development”, organised at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), concluded here yesterday. Sixty scholars from across India participated in the seminar.
Chairperson of the IIAS Governing Body Shashi Prabha Kumar delivered the presidential address virtually. Over the course of two days, scholars explored the practical implications of ‘Bharatiya Vidya’ in education, social development, environmental sustainability and cultural revitalisation. Discussions were focused on the role of ancient Indian texts in shaping modern educational practices, the application of ‘Bharatiya Vidya’ principles in addressing contemporary social issues, the potential of traditional knowledge systems in promoting sustainable development, and the importance of cultural revitalisation in the context of globalisation.
On the second day of the conference, the valedictory session featured addresses by Haryana Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairperson Kailash Chandra Sharma, Himachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Sat Parkash Bansal and Samskrit Foundation, Delhi, Director (Academics) Chand Kiran Saluja.
IIAS Director Nageshwar Rao delivered the presidential remarks, summarising key takeaways.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash
Images from the site show helicopter slammed into a mountain...
Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Iran's President Raisi, Foreign Minister die in helicopter c...
Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-5 LIVE updates: Voting under way in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray
Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
Phase-5 of Lok Sabha election: Spotlight on Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…
Repolling has been recommended to the ECI in the polling sta...