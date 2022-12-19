National seminar on Digital India at Sanjauli, Shimla

A national seminar on the ‘Digital India: Concept and Implications’ will be held at Government College, Sanjauli, Shimla, on December 23-24. It will be sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi. It will focus on achieving the objectives such as evaluating the progress of the existing Digital India initiatives and future prospects, identifying major challenges, their discussion and finding out ways to make the campaign a success. Academicians, faculty members, research scholars and students can submit abstracts of not more than 250 words and research papers of not more than 4,000 words on themes, sub-themes or any topic related to the conference.

e-campaign to conserve energy

Shoolini University’s Centre of Excellence in Energy Science and Technology is conducting an online campaign to encourage students, staff, faculty and residents to pledge for conserving energy. The campaign is a part of National Energy Conservation Day, which was celebrated on December 14, by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, to conserve energy, mitigate climate change impact and spread awareness. The campaign will end of December 20.

3-day conference at Nauni varsity

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni will host a three-day Him Samwaad-Trans Himalayan Conference on Localised Solutions and Implementation Strategy from December 19-21. It is being organised under the joint aegis of the UHF, Sewa International and the Indian Ecological Society. UHF Vice Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said this year’s event was being organised in the mid hills of the state.

