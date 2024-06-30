National Statistics Day: ‘Data is fuel for daily life, economy’

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 29

The District Statistics Department (Sirmaur) organised a seminar at the Bachat Bhawan of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Nahan, today to mark the occasion of National Statistics Day.

The event was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Mahajan. During the seminar, Mahajan highlighted the contributions of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, regarded as the father of Indian statistics, to the field.

He informed the attendees that the theme for National Statistics Day-2024 was “Utilisation of Data in Decision Making”.

Mahajan emphasised the crucial role of data in economic operations and national policy formulation. Substantial investments were being made by various institutions to gather, analyse and make data-driven decisions, he said.

He stressed the importance of accurate statistics at both a national and a global-level for developing plans and policies that are impartial and result-oriented. He underscored the necessity of a robust system for the collection, compilation and analysis of statistical data, ensuring that the data is reliable and available in real time to achieve desired outcomes.

According to Mahajan, data acts as the fuel driving the economy and the daily lives of individuals.

District Statistics Officer Ashwani Kumar conducted the ceremony and shed light on the importance of data in the field of statistics. National Statistics Day is celebrated annually on June 29, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, who founded the first Indian Statistical Institute, he noted.

Officials from various departments participated in the event, sharing their queries and thoughts.

