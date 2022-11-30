Nativity event at Auckland School

A nativity programme was organised at Auckland House School for Boys in Shimla on Tuesday. Rev Sohan Lal, Presbyter-in-charge of the Christ Church, Shimla; Michael A John, principal of the school; and Sunita John, director principal, Auckland House School; attended the programme. The presbyter-in-charge began the event with an opening prayer, which was followed by the readings from the Bible. Students depicted the birth of Jesus Christ in a play while a choir enthralled the audience with its melodious carols.

Literary event at Sanjauli college

The Department of English, Government College, Sanjauli, organised a programme ‘Sahitya Ke Log’ on Tuesday. The portrayal of William Shakespeare’s 'King Lear' stole the show. Students also presented a dance and music performance. College principal CB Mehta appreciated students for their efforts and stressed the significance of studying literature.

Discussion on Indian constitution

The Chitrakoot School of Liberal Arts, Shoolini University, Solan, organised a discussion on the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of India. Dr Kunwar Siddarth Dadhwal, Assistant Professor of Political Science, spoke about the context and relevance of the Constitution Day. Second year undergraduate students Kavita and Taranveer read the preamble while Roohani and Rashmi talked about the historical background of the drafting of the Constitution and its basic structure. Muskan, a first year student, elaborated on the strengths and challenges to the constitutional democracy of the country.