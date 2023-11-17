Nativity play organised at Auckland House School

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 16

A nativity play was organised at Auckland House School for Boys today.

The birth of Jesus Christ was depicted in the play by students and the choir enthralled the audience with melodious carols.

Principal Michael John and Director Principal Sunita John were present on the occasion.

The programme ended with Santa Claus distributing candies to the schoolchildren, followed by words of appreciation by the principal for the staff and the children.

