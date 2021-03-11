National Civil Service Day observed at HPU

National Civil Service Day was observed at the Department of Public Administration, HPU, on Thursday. Faculty of Social Science Dean and Department of Public Administration chairperson Prof Mamta Mokta welcomed Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan and Rastriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan Project Director Dr Virender Sharma as the key speaker. He spoke on civil services reforms issues and challenges. On the occasion, competitions such as debate and essay writing were also organised.

Quiz on World Earth Day

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, in association with the Department of Education, will be organising a quiz competition to mark the World Earth Day on April 22 with an objective to raise awareness among students on issues pertaining to environment protection and pollution control. Quizzes will be conducted in about 7,000 government and private schools, wherein students from Class VI to Class XII will participate. The quiz is scheduled to be organised in two groups, Class VI-VIII and Class IX-XII. Subsequently, a state-level Himachal Enviro Quiz-2022 will also be organised by the board in Shimla. After elimination rounds, three teams, selected at district level, shall be eligible to compete in the state-level quiz on the occasion of World Environment Day-2022 on June 5.