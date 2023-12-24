Nat'l Farmers’ Day: Farmers asked to adopt modern tech for sustainable food security

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 23

Rashtriya Kisan Divas was celebrated by organising an interactive session of scientists and farmers at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar HP Agriculture University here today.

Chief Guest Dr DK Vatsa, Vice Chancellor of the university, in his inaugural address, emphasised the need to engage new generation in farming by adopting smart agriculture. He said it was crucial to maintain and sustain food security of the nation by adopting modern farm technologies. He appreciated the role of state women in farming. He said they were looking after several duties and asked them to motivate their children to study agriculture.

“We cannot survive without food so agriculture is the most important and very first profession that should be adopted,” said the Vice Chancellor. He asked staff members to make people aware of the use of new technologies like artificial intelligence, drones, remote-controlled power tillers and other machines as part of modern agriculture for increasing crop production.

The Vice Chancellor also discussed increasing popularity of vertical and rooftop farming and hydroponics. He discussed the impact of climate change on agriculture and the need of maximising the use of renewable energy resources.

