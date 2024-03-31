Natsamrat adaptation impresses audience

Shimla, March 30
Actors of the Gaiety Dramatic Society (GDS) repertoire here today staged the first show of the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi play “Natsamrat”, directed by Bhupinder Sharma, a Shimla-based theatre director and actor, at the Gaiety theatre.The play, written by Marathi playwright and Padma Bhushan receipient Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, was first performed in the year 1970 in Mumbai. The story revolves around Appa, a retired theatre artiste who equally divides his property between his son and daughter. It was decided that both he and his wife would stay with their son and daughter for a few days. However, Appa is rendered homeless in old age after being maltreated by his children. Disheartened, Appa leaves his children’s house and reaches Mumbai, where he meets a youth named Raja, who had also been thrown out of his home by his parents. Appa forms a great bond with Raja. The play ends when his family reaches Mumbai and asks him to come with them, but he says no to them and decides to stay with Raja.The play elicited a good response from the audience.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...