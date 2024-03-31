Natsamrat adaptation impresses audience

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

Actors of the Gaiety Dramatic Society (GDS) repertoire here today staged the first show of the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi play “Natsamrat”, directed by Bhupinder Sharma, a Shimla-based theatre director and actor, at the Gaiety theatre.The play, written by Marathi playwright and Padma Bhushan receipient Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, was first performed in the year 1970 in Mumbai. The story revolves around Appa, a retired theatre artiste who equally divides his property between his son and daughter. It was decided that both he and his wife would stay with their son and daughter for a few days. However, Appa is rendered homeless in old age after being maltreated by his children. Disheartened, Appa leaves his children’s house and reaches Mumbai, where he meets a youth named Raja, who had also been thrown out of his home by his parents. Appa forms a great bond with Raja. The play ends when his family reaches Mumbai and asks him to come with them, but he says no to them and decides to stay with Raja.The play elicited a good response from the audience.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla