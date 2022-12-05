Natti by Kullu college adjudged the best

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 4

The three-day Youth Festival of Himachal Pradesh University concluded here today amidst great fervour.

Artistes from 32 colleges from across the state took part in the competition.

Students of Vallabh Government College; and (R) Sanjauli College perform Kathak dance at the closing ceremony of the youth fest.

Yamini Bansal of Excellence College at Sanjauli in Shimla won the first position in the category of classical dance. Her brilliant dance enthralled the audience.

Ujjwala of Fine Art College, Shimla, was the first runner-up while Manish Parashar of Maharaja Laxman Sen College, Sundernagar, was declared the second runner-up.

Kullvi Natti performance by artistes of Kullu College bagged the first position in the folk dance competition. Mandi Government College and Bilaspur Government College secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Dr Santosh Sawariya, Assistant Professor, Department of Dance, Vallabh Government College, Mandi, also performed a spectacular Kathak dance, ‘Shiv Vandana’.

Chief guest Prof SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, awarded the winners of the dance competitions.

He also honoured the NCC contingent in-charges from 32 colleges. Professor Seema Bawa, acting Principal of Vallabh Government College, formally welcomed the chief guest.