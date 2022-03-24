Natural farming to be done on 50,000 acres: Virender Kanwar

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 23

Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar today said 50,000 acres will be brought under natural farming during 2022-23 for which 50,000 farmers will be trained. The minister was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day training seminar on natural farming for women farmers, which was organized at the Lata Mangeshkar auditorium in Samoor Kalan village.

Kanwar said organic foods have a ready market in the country and the demand for such products was on the rise, adding that the state government will open new sales outlets for organic agriculture produce of the state in different parts of the country. He informed that in the first phase, 100 villages have been identified for undertaking natural farming.

The minister said Rs 65 crores would be spent on strengthening women self-help groups. Each group will be provided a one-time revolving fund of Rs 25,000. Besides, the members of these groups would be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojna and Jeevan Jyoti Insurance schemes, the premium for which will be borne by the government.

Earlier, Virender Kanwar launched a plantation drive for cultivation of cinnamon at Barnoh village. Fifty saplings were planted. He said climatic conditions and weather in parts of Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmour and Hamirpur districts was conducive for cinnamon cultivation and that 40,000 saplings will be planted every year.

The ICAR would supply saplings. He honoured progressive women farmers of Una district on the occasion. Secretary of the Agriculture department, Rakesh Kanwar, Una DC Raghav Sharma and scientists from ICAR were present.