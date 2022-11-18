Nauni-Rajgarh road in pathetic Condition

The Nauni-Rajgarh road requires immediate repair as its condition is worsening with each passing day. Motorists are facing a lot of problems while using the bumpy road. The road is dotted with potholes, but the authorities have failed to repair it. —Rama, Rajgarh

Poor road repair work in shimla troubles public

The metalling of roads in Shimla has been done badly. The edges were not tapered smoothly while repairing the roads, leaving the metalled portion higher than the side of the roads. The gap between the road and the edges is so high that many people end up falling and twisting their ankles. —Seema Gupta, Shimla

Use of pressure horns goes unchecked

Despite a ban on the use of pressure horns, many vehicle owners continue to use them, especially at night. It is a major cause of noise pollution. The police must take strict action against the defaulters. —Punita Singh, Shimla

