Nauni scientist appointed visiting prof in UK varsity

Solan, March 10
Dr Anil Handa, scientist, department of plant pathology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has been appointed a visiting professor in the School of Life Sciences, University of Warwick, the UK.
Currently on a three-week international training programme in the UK, he is accompanied by another university scientist, Dr Bunty Shylla.
Dr Handa delivered a lecture earlier this week at Wellsbourne, the main campus of the University of Warwick, which was attended by the faculty and students of the School of Life Sciences, Biotechnology and Nanotechnology of the University.
He gave an overview of the Nauni university covering teaching, research and extension activities.
