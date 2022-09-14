Nauni scientist bags young researcher award

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 13

Pramod Sharma, Senior Scientist, Department of Fruit Science, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has bagged the ‘Outstanding Young Researcher Award in Plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR)’ for sustainable agriculture at the 7th Asian International Conference for Sustainable Agriculture held at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia recently.

The conference was organised by the Asian PGPR Society and the Malaysian PGPR Society. The award was given in recognition of his service, scientific innovations and accomplishments. Pramod was additionally awarded ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ for oral presentation on a research paper.

