Nauni, Sydney varsities hold talks on dual-degree courses

Solan, April 12

A two-member delegation of the Western Sydney University (WSU) recently visited Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, to hold discussions on dual degree programmes, and potential collaborations between the two institutions.

WSU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Linda Taylor was joined by Kopal, a representative from WSU’s New Delhi office, for the one-day visit to Nauni.

Dr YS Parmar University Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel welcomed the visiting delegation.

The deans of all four constituent colleges — including Neri and Thunag — along with the statutory officers of the university participated in the discussions.

The dialogue encompassed various academic initiatives such as the ‘3+1’ and ‘3+1+1’ degree programmes, as well as dual degrees in MSc and PhD programmes.

Additionally, discussions regarding fellowship opportunities and eligibility criteria were also held.

Subsequently, Taylor addressed undergraduate students of Nauni and elaborated upon the collaborative efforts between the two universities and the fellowship avenues accessible to them.

Last year, the two universities formalised their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at jointly offering dual degree programmes in BSc, MSc, and at the doctoral levels.

The partnership also entails collaborative research ventures and joint academic activities — including conferences, seminars, and symposia, shared publications, scholarly endeavours, collaborative academic programmes, joint curriculum development — and other opportunities for both faculty and student mobility, according to a spokesperson of the Nauni varsity.

