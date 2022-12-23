Nauni university annual fruit plant sale from January 4

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 22

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, will hold its annual sale of temperate fruit planting material to the farmers of the state from January 4 next year.

VARIOUS VARIETIES AVAILABLE This year, the total number of plants available for sale on the university’s main campus and outstation is over 2 lakh

Varieties of apple, pear, plum, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, kiwi, walnut, pecan nut, persimmon, grapes, pomegranate and almond will be available for sale

The sale will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis on the university campus. This year, the total number of plants available for sale on the university’s main campus and outstation is over 2 lakh.

Varieties of apple, pear, plum, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, kiwi, walnut, pecan nut, persimmon, grapes, pomegranate and almond will be available for sale.

The departments of fruit science, seed science and technology and model farm of the university will sell about 1.15 lakh plants on the main campus in Nauni, Solan.

Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and research stations across the state have also produced over 92,000 saplings of various fruit plants. These include the KVKs at Kandaghat, Kinnaur (Sharbo), Rohru, Chamba, Tabo, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, and the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Mashobra and Bajaura.

The plants at these stations also will be available for sale from January 4, except for Bajaura (Kullu) where the sale has started from December 15 onwards.

The university has decided to provide 50 plants of apple per variety with a maximum cap of 200 per person and 10 plants of kiwi to facilitate maximum farmers.

Owing to good quality, the planting material provided by the university is in high demand in HP and the other states.

#solan