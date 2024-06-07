Nauni university extends deadline for UG courses

Solan, June 6
Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has extended the deadline for applying for the undergraduate (UG) degree programmes for the academic session 2024-25 till June 7.
A university press release issued here yesterday advised candidates to submit their online application forms at the earliest and not wait until the last date to avoid any last-minute issues.
The last date for the receipt of online applications for UG programmes for normal seats is June 7 and June 28 for self-financing seats.
The last date for online application for MSc Programmes is June 20. The date of the entrance exam of UG and PG programmes is June 16 and July 5, respectively. Admit cards for the entrance tests will be available to download from 12th June. The result of UG entrance test will be declared on June 25 while the result of PG programmes will be declared on July 11.
The list of candidates for UG self-financing seats will be displayed on July 1. The UG entrance test will be conducted at Solan, Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Palampur and Rampur.
