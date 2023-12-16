Nauni University scientist picked as agronomy society fellow

Solan, December 15
Inder Dev, Director of Extension Education, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has been admitted as a fellow of the Indian Society of Agronomy (ISA).
Dr Dev was chosen as a fellow of the society during the XXII Biennial National Symposium on Climate Smart Agronomy for Resilient Production Systems and Livelihood Security.
Besides, scientists of the university won two best paper awards. The paper titled ‘Effect of different nutrient sources and mulches on fruit quality of strawberry Camarosa under wild pomegranate based agroforestry system in mid hill zone of north-western Himalayas’ by Dr Prem Prakash, Anshul Thakur, Dr DR Bhardwaj, Dr Rohit Bishist and Dr Pramod Verma won the Best Paper award.
A team of Dr Parul Sharma, Shehnaj Khan, Shakshi, Kritika Khagta, Dr Rajnish Sharma and Dr Vishal Rana also bagged the best paper award for their research on ‘Plant tissue culture based interventions for the propagation of Actinidia species’.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...