Nauni University scientist picked as agronomy society fellow

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 15

Inder Dev, Director of Extension Education, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has been admitted as a fellow of the Indian Society of Agronomy (ISA).

Dr Dev was chosen as a fellow of the society during the XXII Biennial National Symposium on Climate Smart Agronomy for Resilient Production Systems and Livelihood Security.

Besides, scientists of the university won two best paper awards. The paper titled ‘Effect of different nutrient sources and mulches on fruit quality of strawberry Camarosa under wild pomegranate based agroforestry system in mid hill zone of north-western Himalayas’ by Dr Prem Prakash, Anshul Thakur, Dr DR Bhardwaj, Dr Rohit Bishist and Dr Pramod Verma won the Best Paper award.

A team of Dr Parul Sharma, Shehnaj Khan, Shakshi, Kritika Khagta, Dr Rajnish Sharma and Dr Vishal Rana also bagged the best paper award for their research on ‘Plant tissue culture based interventions for the propagation of Actinidia species’.

#Solan