Nauni university set to host event on crop pest control

Solan, June 12
The Department of Entomology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (ICAR-NBAIR), Bengaluru, is organising the 33rd annual group meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Biological Control of Crop Pests (AICRP-BC) on June 13-14.
The two-day workshop will register the participation of 70 scientists and invitees from more than 30 ICAR institutes, state agricultural universities, state biological control laboratories and corporate houses.
Scientists from various state agricultural universities and ICAR institutes will present and discuss their work on the biodiversity of natural enemies of different insect pests, invasive pests and the management of crop pests using biocontrol agents. The programme will be chaired by ICAR Deputy Director General (Crop Science) Dr Tilak Raj Sharma, while UHF Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel will be the chief guest.
