Nauni university set to host event on crop pest control

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 12

The Department of Entomology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (ICAR-NBAIR), Bengaluru, is organising the 33rd annual group meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Biological Control of Crop Pests (AICRP-BC) on June 13-14.

The two-day workshop will register the participation of 70 scientists and invitees from more than 30 ICAR institutes, state agricultural universities, state biological control laboratories and corporate houses.

Scientists from various state agricultural universities and ICAR institutes will present and discuss their work on the biodiversity of natural enemies of different insect pests, invasive pests and the management of crop pests using biocontrol agents. The programme will be chaired by ICAR Deputy Director General (Crop Science) Dr Tilak Raj Sharma, while UHF Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel will be the chief guest.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan