Nauni University to conduct own entrance test

Solan, March 24
Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, will conduct its own entrance test for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the next academic session.
According to a university notification, the last date for the submission of online application forms for UG (normal seats) is June 5 while for self-financing seats is June 26. Candidates applying for MSc courses can submit their online forms till June 17.
The entrance test for UG programmes will be held on June 18 and for MSc programmes on June 25. The result for BSc entrance tests will be declared on June 24 while MSc entrance test result will be announced on June 30.
The admission notice and prospectus for the upcoming academic session 2023-24 will be made available on the university website www.yspuniversity.ac.in from the last week of April.
