Nauni university to start BSc in natural farming from February

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 8

The University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, will become the first educational institution in the country to start an undergraduate course in natural farming. “From February next year, we will start a four-year BSc course in natural farming,” said Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel.

Training courses for scientists Besides holding training courses for scientists, the university is also holding a training camp for the management of four farmer producer companies, which are into natural farming.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has made it clear on several occasions that the government would not support natural farming and would instead focus on organic farming.

While farmers practising natural farming have made it clear that they would continue doing it regardless of the government support, the university is silent on the issue. The university, however, is continuing its programmes to promote natural farming.

“We held a two-week camp for scientists from all over the country two months ago. We also held an international course recently for scientists from across the globe. The course was attended by 36 participants from 13 countries. We held this course in collaboration with reputed institutes like the Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations and two universities from France,” said Chandel.

Besides holding training courses for scientists, the university is also holding a training camp for the management of four farmer producer companies which are into natural farming.

“The university is doing hand-holding for these farmer producer companies. They have been registered under the Company Act and the university is training the management groups of these companies in managerial skills, finance, value addition, forward and backward linkages,” said Chandel.

#Shimla