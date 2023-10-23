Nauni varsity bags best paper award

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 22

The scientists of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, bagged the best paper and fellowship awards for the year 2022 at a recent symposium held last week at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad.

The annual group meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Agroforestry cum Symposium on quality planting material was attended by 37 AICRP Agroforestry centres, representing all the agro-climatic zones of the country.

The annual awards of the Indian Society of Agroforestry (ISAF), Jhansi, were also announced during the event. Dr Inder Dev, Director Extension Education of the university, was honoured with the ‘ISAF Fellowship Award‘ for his outstanding contribution to Agroforestry research and development. A team of university scientists and research scholars, Dr Rohit Bishist, Dr KS Pant, Deachen Wangmo, Krishan Lal Gautam and Khalandar S bagged the “ISAF Best Paper Award” for their research paper on nutritional evaluation of fodder resources in the Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh. The paper was published in the ‘Indian Journal of Agroforestry’ in the year 2022.

