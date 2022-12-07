Nauni University celebrates World Soil Day

Solan, December 6
A lecture-cum-interaction on soil health management was organised at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, on the occasion of World Soil Day today. Bijay Singh, former Professor of Soil Science, Indian Council of Agriculture Research, was the chief guest and the lead speaker on the occasion. He talked about the
importance of soil health management and the use of fertilisers in conjunction with organic manures.
He elaborated upon the nitrogen fertilisation management in rice-wheat cropping and other crops and also highlighted various aspects of fertiliser applications while maintaining soil health and productivity.
He also addressed the queries of the students and the faculty. An interaction session on the use of fertilisers and their effect on soil health was also organised.
To give the students a practical experience about soil sampling, geographical position system-based soil samples from two depths — 0 to 15 cm and 15 to 30 cm — were collected from different departmental research farms, forestland, agroforestry-based systems and grasslands of the university area.
The sampling was carried out by the university’s postgraduate students of the different departments and ELP undergraduate students in collaboration with the faculty and students of the Department of Soil Science.
