Nauni University mourns death of alumnus

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 2

The administration, faculty, staff and students of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today paid tributes to its alumnus, Dr Sunil Mamgain, who passed away in Serbia earlier this week at the age of 58.

He was a resident of Solan and had moved abroad on a professional assignment in early 2000s. He was serving as Director at Delta Danube, Serbia.

Mamgain had completed BSc from the College of Agriculture, Solan, and then did MSc from the university. He got his doctorate degree from the university in 1990.

An accomplished pomologist with skills in micro-propagation, hydroponics and mushroom growing, Mamgain specialised in growing a wide variety of horticultural crops for industrial usage.

He had over three decades of experience working with agro-based and food processing industries in India and abroad.

