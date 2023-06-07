Nauni varsity pupils present plan to manage solid waste

Solan, June 6
Two PhD students from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, have presented a sustainable plan for managing solid waste generated in the state.
They presented their idea on ‘Sustainable Circular Bioeconomic Strategy for Solid Waste Management in HP’ during the state-level Hackathon-Ideation event.
As per this strategy, the solid waste generated in the state can be thermochemically processed to produce carbon-rich products like hydrochar and biochar. These materials can be utilised as organic fertilisers, alternative energy source or filter during wastewater treatment.
O Sadish and Priyanka, who participated under the guidance of Dr Satish Kumar Bhardwaj, HOD, Department of Environmental Science, secured the second rank at the hackathon.
