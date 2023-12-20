Nauni university shines at Seed Congress

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 19

Scientists and students from the Department of Seed Science and Technology (DSST) of the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, have performed exceptionally well at the ‘12th National Seed Congress-2023’ on ‘Innovations and Challenges in Quality Seed Availability under Changing Climate’ held recently at Aurangabad.

The event was organised by the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (Maharashtra) and the Indian Society of Seed Technology (New Delhi) in collaboration with the National Seed Research and Training Centre (Varanasi).

DSST Assistant Professor Dr Rohit Verma bagged the first prize for research paper on ‘Effect of zinc nanoparticles seed treatment on quality seed production in bitter gourd in the mid-Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh.’ It was authored by Pragati Verma, Dr Rohit Verma, Dr Narender K Bharat and Dr DK Mehta.

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel, Director Research and Dean, College of Horticulture, congratulated the winners for their achievement.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Congress #Solan