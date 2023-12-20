Nauni university shines at Seed Congress

Solan, December 19
Scientists and students from the Department of Seed Science and Technology (DSST) of the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, have performed exceptionally well at the ‘12th National Seed Congress-2023’ on ‘Innovations and Challenges in Quality Seed Availability under Changing Climate’ held recently at Aurangabad.
The event was organised by the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (Maharashtra) and the Indian Society of Seed Technology (New Delhi) in collaboration with the National Seed Research and Training Centre (Varanasi).
DSST Assistant Professor Dr Rohit Verma bagged the first prize for research paper on ‘Effect of zinc nanoparticles seed treatment on quality seed production in bitter gourd in the mid-Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh.’ It was authored by Pragati Verma, Dr Rohit Verma, Dr Narender K Bharat and Dr DK Mehta.
Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel, Director Research and Dean, College of Horticulture, congratulated the winners for their achievement.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...