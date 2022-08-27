Nauni University UG entrance result out

Tribune News Service

Solan,August 26

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has declared the result for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23. The candidates can view the result on the university website.

The first counselling (offline) for the UG Programmes will be held on September 1 at 10.00 am at Dr LS Negi Auditorium of the university. The candidates who have obtained 45 marks and above in the UG entrance test are eligible to appear in the first counselling. They have been advised to carry original documents — which have been mentioned on the website — along with a set of self-attested copies of these at the time of counselling.

#solan