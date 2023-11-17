Nauni varsity, WSU to work on enhancing students' employability

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 16

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia.

The two universities will partner in offering dual degrees of BSc, MSc and doctorate programmes to enhance students’ employability, skill, exposure and understanding of technology-based horticulture, forestry, biotechnology and food technology.

Both universities will work together to explore the feasibility of collaborative research projects, joint activities such as conferences, seminars, symposia and lectures, joint publications and other scholarly activities, joint academic programmes , curricula and opportunities for academic staff and student mobility, etc.

The MoU was signed between UHF Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel and WSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Barney Glover at the Western Sydney University.

The MoU was signed during the ongoing visit of two-member UHF delegation led by Prof Chandel to the Hawkesbury campus of the WSU at Richmond, New South Wales, Australia. He is being accompanied by Prof KK Raina, Principal Investigator of National Agricultural Higher Education Project, Institutional Development Plan.

The visit is part of the high-level delegation meeting which also includes a senior delegation from NABARD including Chairman KV Shaji, ICAR officials, along with Vice-Chancellors of several state agricultural universities, government representatives and senior officials from WSU.

The delegation also discussed opportunities and programmes for promoting innovative and feasible projects to enhance production and productivity in agriculture and allied sectors.

Field visits and carbon credit accounting at the Richmond campus, visit to the WSU launchpad and a tour of the WSU finance and trading lab are also a part of the visit.

Discussions on potential opportunities for the WSU and state agricultural universities to partner with NABARD in areas like climate-smart and hi-tech agriculture, low emission carbon farming to ensure resilient farming systems and entrepreneurship are also being held.

