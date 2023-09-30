Navratra fair at Chintpurni temple to begin from October 15

Our Correspondent

UNA, SEPTEMBER 29

The Asooz Navratra fair will be held at the Mata Chintpurni Temple from October 15 to 23. A meeting under the chairmanship of SDM Amb-cum-Mela Officer Vivek Mahajan was held today in view of the preparations.

Mahajan said the temple premises and its surrounding areas would be divided into four sectors, each under the control of a Sector Magistrate and a Sector Police Officer, while DSP Amb Vasudha Sood would be Mela Police Officer. He said 350 personnel from the Himachal Police and Home Guards would be on duty during the fair.

The SDM said in order to maintain sanitation and hygiene, sanitation supervisors would be put on duty in each sector. They would be assisted by sanitation staff. He directed the Jal Shakti Department officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water and to sanitize the water tankers.

He directed the Electricity Department to rectify all faults in the system around the shrine and ensure uninterrupted power supply. He also said Fire station at the Chintpurni shrine needs to ensure that all their vehicles and machinery were working properly.

Mahajan said law enforcement officers had been directed to keep a check on begging, adding that if any person is found to be using children in begging, criminal case under the POCSO Act would be registered.

He said devotees would not be allowed to pay obeisance at the shrine without the computerised ‘Darshan Slip’, for which counters would be set up at the Mai Daas Sadan, Shambhu barrier and multipurpose residential complex. He said people wanting to set up ‘langars’ would have to seek prior permission and follow the prescribed norms.

Temple Officer Ajay Singh and president of the Temple Priests Association, Ravinder Chinda were also present among others.

#Una