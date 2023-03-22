Navratri fair at Chintpurni from today

Our Correspondent

Una, March 21

District Magistrate (DM) Raghav Sharma said Section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed in Una in view of the Chaitra Navratri fair at the Chintpurni shrine starting tomorrow. The fair and the restrictions will continue till March 30.

In a press release issued here today, the DM said carrying of weapons, except by police personnel on duty, would be prohibited. He said to prevent noise pollution, the beating of drums and brass bands besides the use of public address systems, except by the Chintpurni Temple Trust, would also be prohibited. “If any devotee is found in possession of musical instruments, drums and public address systems, these will be deposited at the interstate police barriers or near the temple premises,” Sharma added.

The DM further said during the fair, the bursting of firecrackers near the shrine area had also be banned. He said to maintain sanitation and hygiene besides the proper flow of traffic, putting up langars on roadsides would not be allowed. Sharma said the use of polythene bags and other plastic material, including disposable food containers, would remain banned.

Anybody found flouting the norms would be punished under the relevant sections of the law, he added.

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rush of devotees expected during the fair, training on search-and-rescue operation and first aid was imparted by the Jassur-based 14th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force. The camp was organised under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority on the Chintpurni shrine premises.

The drill aims to provide training to volunteers, temple trust officers, police and Home Guard personnel to work in unison in case of a disaster and minimise injuries or casualties, the DM added.