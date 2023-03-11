Navy sailors gear up for snow marathon at Sissu

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 10

Sailors of the Indian Navy are all set for gruelling session at the snow heights of Himalayan mountain range. A team of 24 sailors led by Commander Vivek Anand reached Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti yesterday to take part in the second edition of the snow marathon to be held at Sissu near Atal Tunnel on March 12. Apart from New Delhi, sailors from Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Kochi, Port Blair and Karwar (Karnataka) will participate in the marathon.

Last year, the snow marathon witnessed participation from four sailors of the Indian Navy. Commander Anand said that all the participants were enthusiastic about the event. Out of 24 participants, 10 would participate in full marathon (42 km) while the rest would join half marathon (21 km).

“All the sailors are well trained to adapt to different geological conditions, apart from sea diving. These sailors participate in various adventure activities being organised in different parts of the country,” the Commander added.

“Last year, some of them undertook trekking up to the Indrahar Pass situated at a height of about 14,000 feet between McLeodganj and Chamba,” he said.

According to the organiser Gaurav Schimar, the sailors have come here three days in advance for acclimatisation. The event is being organised by the Reach India organisation in collaboration with the district administration Lahaul and Spiti.