NBA nod to four BTech courses in Mandi college

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 22

Jawaharlal Nehru Government Engineering College at Sundernagar in the district has received the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) approval for BTech courses in Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

An expert team of the NBA had visited the college last month and evaluated it on various parameters like infrastructure, academic records, faculty research publications, machinery and equipment.

Rohit Thakur, Minister for Technical Education, and Abhishek Jain, Secretary, Technical Education, congratulated the institution. Vivek Chandel, Director, Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial training, Sundernagar, said this college was the first institution in the state to get NBA approval.