NBA nod to four BTech courses in Mandi college

Mandi, June 22
Jawaharlal Nehru Government Engineering College at Sundernagar in the district has received the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) approval for BTech courses in Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering.
An expert team of the NBA had visited the college last month and evaluated it on various parameters like infrastructure, academic records, faculty research publications, machinery and equipment.
Rohit Thakur, Minister for Technical Education, and Abhishek Jain, Secretary, Technical Education, congratulated the institution. Vivek Chandel, Director, Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial training, Sundernagar, said this college was the first institution in the state to get NBA approval.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
STATE VISIT: Narendra Modi, Joe Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals
Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence
PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress
Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...
STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B
Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...