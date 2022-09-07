NCC Air Wing established

NCC Air Wing (junior division) was established at DAV School, Lakkar Bazar, in Shimla by Himachal Pradesh Group Commander Brigadier Rohit Dutta and Colonel DR Gargey, officer in command of the 7 HP (I) NCC Coy . NCC Army Wing Cadets welcomed the officers with a guard of honour. While addressing the NCC cadets and students, Dutta said he was delighted to visit the school, which has given several distinguished officers to the armed forces.

Lifters of Sacred Soul School shine

The students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjhara, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school by winning district-level weightlifting tournament organized by HP District Schools Sports Association at GSSS, Garli, Kangra. The school lifted the winner’s trophy by grabbing five medals (two gold, two silver and one bronze) in the tournament. Rishabh Dadwal and Anshit Chib won gold in their respective weight category, whereas Pyush Rana and Anuj Sharma won silver medals in their weight categories. Mayank won a bronze medal. All players have been selected for the state level tournament.

HPPSC declares result

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of computer based screening test for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director of factories (chemical) in the Department of Labour and Employment. The personality test for the post has been fixed on September 23. Call letters for the personality test to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned post(s) will be uploaded on the commission’s website shortly.

Teachers’ Day celebrated

Teachers' Day was celebrated with pomp and show at Satyam College of Nursing at Shahpur. The programme started with the lighting of a lamp by Managing Director Kamal Sharma. The college Principal spoke about the relationship between the teacher and the disciple.

