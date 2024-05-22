NCC cadets embark on trekking expedition in Rampur Bushahar

Our Correspondent

Rampur Bushahar, May 21

NCC cadets from various states, participating in the All-India Trekking Camp at Him Track, Rampur Bushahar, embarked on a trekking expedition at 5 am today. The cadets, led by Lt Colonel Nirmal Jeet Singh Sidhu, Battalion Commander and ADM officer Lt Colonel Naresh Kumar, were divided into two groups for security reasons.

The first group consisting 140 cadets, led by Subedar Nachhattar Singh, trekked from Duttnagar to Majhewati and returned to the base camp by 12 pm.

The second group of 100 cadets, led by Subedar Dalbir Singh, trekked from Duttnagar to Dev dhank and returned to the camp by 1 pm.

Cadets from the plains enjoyed activities like trekking in the hills and also getting an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and culture of Himachal Pradesh.

Such activities develop leadership skills among NCC cadets and also provide them with opportunities in the army. The camp is being attended by cadets from various groups, including Rohtak Group, Shimla Group, Jalandhar Group, and others, along with Associate NCC Officers.