NCC cadets to be deployed on election duty

Shimla, May 4
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will deploy NCC cadets on poll duties on June 1 — the poll day for the four Lok Sabha and six Assembly constituencies in the state.
While chairing a state-level meeting with officers from police and NCC, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today said the step would go a long way in educating and inspiring the youth by engaging them in the biggest festival of democracy and this will instil ideas of selfless service and develop democratic spirit in the young cadets.
The CEO said three cadets per polling booth will be deployed, based on availability, and the deployment will be purely on a voluntary basis.
