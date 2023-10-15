NCC cadets undertake drills in Gobind Sagar

Our Correspondent

Una, October 14

As many as 60 cadets yesterday reached Raipur Maidan village in Una district on the banks of the Gobind Sagar lake as part of the Jaltarang Boating Menu Camp being organised for the NCC cadets of the 1 HP Naval Unit, Bilaspur . They had set sail in three sailing boats, two rescue boats and one safety boat from the Luhnu ground in Bilaspur, covering about 80 km.

Commanding Officer of the NCC Naval Unit Dr Devshish Guha, in a press note issued, said the cadets participated in ‘Puneet Sagar’ campaign and cleaned the area around the lake. He added different types of naval tasks, physical and mental exercises, yoga and recreational activities were part of the 10-day camp. The cadets have reached Lathiani village, where they will be camping at Government Senior Secondary School.

