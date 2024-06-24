NCC girls from across North India explore Dharamsala’s storied past

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 23

The phase 2 of the much-awaited All India Girls Trekking Expedition commenced recently, marking yet another milestone in encouraging the young cadets to embrace adventure activities and teamwork.

Talking to The Tribune, camp commandant Colonel Sanjay Shandil said, “The 2nd phase is being held from 17th to 26th June, with cadets hailing from Dehradun, Nainital, Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Roorkee, Rohtak, Shimla, Palampur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Nahan, Kullu, Rampur, Almora, and Kunihar.”

Colonel Shandil ceremonially inaugurated the expedition. He, along with his wife Poonam Shandil, actively participated in the trek, showing their commitment to support and encourage cadets.

Their journey began with a trek to the iconic Kunal Pathri. During the trek, the commandant shared his experience and knowledge, imparting insights about the importance of physical stamina, mental toughness and a sense of camaraderie.

His friendly manner and personal stories kept the cadets motivated and captivated, reinforcing the lessons of patience and teamwork.

On reaching the Kunal Pathri Mata Mandir, the cadets were immersed in local culture and traditions. They received a detailed briefing on the history of the temple by the local priest, learning about the mythology and significance of the temple. One of the highlights of the expedition was a visit to the large stone, which is always filled with water, believed to be on the forehead of Mata Kunal Pathri. Locals consider this water to be miraculous, capable of curing various ailments.

Colonel Shandil said, “We have made use of this occasion to emphasise the importance of respecting and understanding local customs and heritage, thereby inculcating a sense of appreciation and curiosity in the cadets.”

The cadets were inspired to look beyond the physical challenges of the trek and recognise the cultural and spiritual dimensions of their journey.

While returning from the temple, the cadets got a chance to visit lush green tea gardens. The natural aroma of the tea leaves and the amazing views of the Dhauladhar ranges provided a serene and picturesque atmosphere.

The cadets visited the gardens, admiring their natural beauty and the serenity of the environment.

