 NCERT books over expensive coaching: How Cantonment Board officers excelled in UPSC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • NCERT books over expensive coaching: How Cantonment Board officers excelled in UPSC

NCERT books over expensive coaching: How Cantonment Board officers excelled in UPSC

Their achievements not only highlight their individual triumphs but also serve as inspirational narratives for aspirants navigating the path of civil service examinations

NCERT books over expensive coaching: How Cantonment Board officers excelled in UPSC

Yogesh Dilor and Priya Rani



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 17

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results declared yesterday have put the spotlight on two chief executive officers stationed in the Cantonment Boards of Solan district as they secured the All India 55th and 69th ranks.

Yogesh Dilor, serving at the Subathu Cantonment Board, secured the 55th rank, while Priya Rani, overseeing her role in Kasauli and Dagshai Cantonment Boards, achieved the 69th rank.

Their success stories highlight a mix of diligent efforts and focused approach towards exam preparation.

Yogesh shared insights into his journey, encompassing a narrative of perseverance and strategic planning. Originally hailing from Sonipat with familial roots in Panchkula, he embarked on his UPSC journey after five years of concerted effort. Despite a brief stint of coaching, he realised the paramount importance of NCERT books over expensive study materials. Leveraging his workplace experiences and dedicating focused hours to self-study, Yogesh exemplifies how strategic time management and a steadfast approach can yield remarkable results.

Similarly, Priya, a 28-year-old officer, narrates a tale of resilience and familial support. Originating from Phulwari Sharif in Patna, her aspirations found wings in the encouragement of her grandfather, who staunchly advocated for female education. With limited resources and a disciplined study regime centred around NCERT books, Priya’s consistent efforts culminated in an impressive rank.

Their achievements not only highlight their individual triumphs but also serve as inspirational narratives for aspirants navigating the path of civil service examinations. Instilling hope and inspiration in other aspirants they reaffirm the belief that with perseverance and dedication, no goal is beyond reach.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#NCERT #Solan #Union Public Service Commission UPSC


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

2
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

3
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

4
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

5
India

Supreme Court trashes idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

6
Punjab

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

7
India

29 Naxalites killed in biggest encounter ever in Chhattisgarh, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll

8
Delhi

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

9
Entertainment

‘Brown Munde’ AP Dhillon makes Netizens furious by breaking his guitar on Coachella stage

10
Punjab

Patiala lad ranked 340th

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...

Ram Navami celebrations begin in Ayodhya; here is all we know about 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla

Ram Navami celebrations begin in Ayodhya; here is all we know about 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla

The 'Surya tilak' of the deity has been made possible by an ...

ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

With these arrests, the total number of people taken into cu...

PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral bonds scheme is the biggest '...

‘If there is no tampering with EVMs, BJP will not go beyond 180 seats’: Priyanka Gandhi

‘If there is no tampering with EVMs, BJP will not go beyond 180 seats’: Priyanka Gandhi


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Gurjeet Singh Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Jallianwala anniversary: ‘British feared repeat of 1857 mutiny’

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Education Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Jitender Pal Malhotra

Woman, brother found dead in east Delhi flat; husband held

Woman, brother found dead in east Delhi flat; husband held

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.8 deg C, strong surface winds likely during day

Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’: LoP

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin, man arrested

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters

Patiala lad ranked 340th