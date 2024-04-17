NCERT books over expensive coaching: How Cantonment Board officers excelled in UPSC

Ambika Sharma
Solan, April 17
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results declared yesterday have put the spotlight on two chief executive officers stationed in the Cantonment Boards of Solan district as they secured the All India 55th and 69th ranks.
Yogesh Dilor, serving at the Subathu Cantonment Board, secured the 55th rank, while Priya Rani, overseeing her role in Kasauli and Dagshai Cantonment Boards, achieved the 69th rank.
Their success stories highlight a mix of diligent efforts and focused approach towards exam preparation.
Yogesh shared insights into his journey, encompassing a narrative of perseverance and strategic planning. Originally hailing from Sonipat with familial roots in Panchkula, he embarked on his UPSC journey after five years of concerted effort. Despite a brief stint of coaching, he realised the paramount importance of NCERT books over expensive study materials. Leveraging his workplace experiences and dedicating focused hours to self-study, Yogesh exemplifies how strategic time management and a steadfast approach can yield remarkable results.
Similarly, Priya, a 28-year-old officer, narrates a tale of resilience and familial support. Originating from Phulwari Sharif in Patna, her aspirations found wings in the encouragement of her grandfather, who staunchly advocated for female education. With limited resources and a disciplined study regime centred around NCERT books, Priya’s consistent efforts culminated in an impressive rank.
Their achievements not only highlight their individual triumphs but also serve as inspirational narratives for aspirants navigating the path of civil service examinations. Instilling hope and inspiration in other aspirants they reaffirm the belief that with perseverance and dedication, no goal is beyond reach.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark
In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...
Ram Navami celebrations begin in Ayodhya; here is all we know about 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla
The 'Surya tilak' of the deity has been made possible by an ...
ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren
With these arrests, the total number of people taken into cu...
PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral bonds scheme is the biggest '...