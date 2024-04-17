NCERT books over expensive coaching: How Cantonment Board officers excelled in UPSC

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 17

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results declared yesterday have put the spotlight on two chief executive officers stationed in the Cantonment Boards of Solan district as they secured the All India 55th and 69th ranks.

Yogesh Dilor, serving at the Subathu Cantonment Board, secured the 55th rank, while Priya Rani, overseeing her role in Kasauli and Dagshai Cantonment Boards, achieved the 69th rank.

Their success stories highlight a mix of diligent efforts and focused approach towards exam preparation.

Yogesh shared insights into his journey, encompassing a narrative of perseverance and strategic planning. Originally hailing from Sonipat with familial roots in Panchkula, he embarked on his UPSC journey after five years of concerted effort. Despite a brief stint of coaching, he realised the paramount importance of NCERT books over expensive study materials. Leveraging his workplace experiences and dedicating focused hours to self-study, Yogesh exemplifies how strategic time management and a steadfast approach can yield remarkable results.

Similarly, Priya, a 28-year-old officer, narrates a tale of resilience and familial support. Originating from Phulwari Sharif in Patna, her aspirations found wings in the encouragement of her grandfather, who staunchly advocated for female education. With limited resources and a disciplined study regime centred around NCERT books, Priya’s consistent efforts culminated in an impressive rank.

Their achievements not only highlight their individual triumphs but also serve as inspirational narratives for aspirants navigating the path of civil service examinations. Instilling hope and inspiration in other aspirants they reaffirm the belief that with perseverance and dedication, no goal is beyond reach.

