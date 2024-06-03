NDA would go past 400 mark, says Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

Claiming that the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government again, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the party would get 370 seats on its own and the NDA would go past the 400 mark. “We respect the exit poll figures, but the figures we are getting from panna pramukhs suggest that INDIA bloc will be routed,” said Bindal.

He said the exit polls had confirmed that the people had faith in ‘Modi’s guarantee’ and not in the propaganda of the Opposition. “BJP’s victory is the victory of the faith of people, the victory of the goal of a developed India. Those who oppose developed India and Sanatan are in for a crushing defeat,” he said.

The BJP victory on June 4 will prove that the country would no longer tolerate the politics of casteism, nepotism, corruption and appeasement. “All sections of society have united and voted for Modi. The poor, the youth, the farmers and the women have voted unanimously for Modi,” he said.

He said INDIA bloc was contesting the elections on the basis of caste, but the country was fed up with this kind of politics. “A different caste of beneficiaries has risen in the country. In the last 10 years, about 25 crore people have come out of poverty. About Rs 31 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries through the DBT,” said Bindal.

