NDMA to organise mock drill tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 6

Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd.), a member of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), briefed the officials of district administrastion and disaster management authority through video conferencing here today about a proposed mock drill to be organised on June 8.

DC Hemraj Bairwa said the mock drill would be held at six locations — Palahi, Gauna Karor, Bhareri, Tauni Devi Medical College area and Deotsidh.