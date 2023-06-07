NDMA to organise mock drill tomorrow

Hamirpur, June 6
Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd.), a member of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), briefed the officials of district administrastion and disaster management authority through video conferencing here today about a proposed mock drill to be organised on June 8.
DC Hemraj Bairwa said the mock drill would be held at six locations — Palahi, Gauna Karor, Bhareri, Tauni Devi Medical College area and Deotsidh.
