NDRF, SDRF deployed

Tribune News Service

Shimla: Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 50 personnel have been deployed in Lahaul & Spiti and Chamba districts for quick response in any untoward incidents or natural calamities. Ten persons each of the NDRF and the SDRF have been deployed at district headquarters of Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti, besides Kaza and Udaipur. The deployment has been made as per instructions of the Chief Electoral Officer. TNS

Appeal by foundation

Shimla: National convener of 'Namo Divyang' Abhiyan Bharat and national president of the Disabled Helpline Foundation, India, Vikas Sharma today appealed to the persons with disabilities to vote the BJP back to power. The double-engine government is providing scholarships from primary to higher education to differently abled students and the Modi government has authorised the sign language for the deaf, he added.