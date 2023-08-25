NDRF team rescues 50 from remote Mandi area

Mandi, August 24
The district administration today rescued 50 persons from Kholanala, a remote area in Balichowki subdivision of Mandi. The rescued persons were accommodated at a relief camp at Nahvain. Heavy rain and flashfloods on August 22 and 23 damaged roads in Kholanala, cutting off the area from the rest of the district.
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that the SDM, Balichowki, Mohan Lal, along with the Tehsildar, BDO and an NDRF team reached Kholanala and evacuated people and sent them to the relief camp.
