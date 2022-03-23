Need to conserve wildlife: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

Wildlife must be conserved at all costs but at the same time it must also be ensured that developmental works are not hampered due to various issues related to wildlife areas, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the 10th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife held here today.

He said that coordination between various line departments was a must to expedite work on developmental projects. He added that a few ambitious projects, which could be linked with tourism-related activities, must be prepared. Efforts should also be made to prepare mega wildlife projects, which could be sent to the Central Government for funding.

The government was considerate towards the preservation and conservation of wildlife and “our efforts in this direction have been appreciated and recognised at the national level”. A concrete plan must be prepared for the conservation of rare Himalayan species of animals and birds, he added.

Thakur directed the officers present to ensure time-bound clearances for the construction of the Thunag-Pajut-Lambasafar-Chilamgad-Shikaridevi road, which would give a boost to tourism in the area.

It was decided in the meeting that the matter regarding the expansion of a grain-based distillery and a co-generation power plant at Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra district by Premier Alcobev Private Ltd may be recommended to the National Board for Wildlife.

The board also approved the proposal for the diversion of 0.0375 hectares of forestland within the Rakchham-Chhitkul Wildlife Sanctuary for the construction of a helipad at Nagasti by the ITBP and recommended the case to the National Board for Wildlife.

Expansion of distillery at Sansarpur Terrace

It was decided in the meeting of the State Board for Wildlife that the matter regarding the expansion of a grain-based distillery and a co-generation power plant at Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra district by Premier Alcobev Private Ltd may be recommended to the National Board for Wildlife.