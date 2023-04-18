Need to construct roads for ambulance

Residents of Krishna Nagar ward have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to a lack of roads suitable for the plying of an ambulance. Ambulances cannot reach the ward in case of an emergency. There is a need to construct roads for the plying of an ambulance.
Raju, Krishnagar
Penalise those who dump garbage in the open
Residents have been openly dumping garbage in some parts of the town. Not only does it give a dirty look to the area but it also creates unhygienic conditions, thereby raising the risk of diseases. People should desist from dumping garbage in the open, and offenders should be penalised.
Rajni, Solan
Cap number of passengers on private buses
There is a need to cap the number of passengers that a private bus could carry. Most of the private buses in Shimla are packed to the full capacity. It causes huge inconvenience to the passengers, especially children, the elderly and women.
Nisha, Sanjauli
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect