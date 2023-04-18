Need to construct roads for ambulance

Residents of Krishna Nagar ward have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to a lack of roads suitable for the plying of an ambulance. Ambulances cannot reach the ward in case of an emergency. There is a need to construct roads for the plying of an ambulance.

Raju, Krishnagar

Penalise those who dump garbage in the open

Residents have been openly dumping garbage in some parts of the town. Not only does it give a dirty look to the area but it also creates unhygienic conditions, thereby raising the risk of diseases. People should desist from dumping garbage in the open, and offenders should be penalised.

Rajni, Solan

Cap number of passengers on private buses

There is a need to cap the number of passengers that a private bus could carry. Most of the private buses in Shimla are packed to the full capacity. It causes huge inconvenience to the passengers, especially children, the elderly and women.

Nisha, Sanjauli

