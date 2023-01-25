Need to curb child labour, begging

Children of migrants living on the banks of the Beas in Bhuntar can be seen begging on streets. Despite various government schemes to uplift children, especially girls, they are deprived of education for one reason or the other. The administration should motivate the parents of such children not to indulge them in beggary or labour but to educate them. Strict penalty should be imposed on those who force child labour and beggary. Hira Lal, Bhuntar

Drug menace on the rise in Rampur

The problem of drugs is getting acute in the Rampur area and efforts to contain it are barely visible on the ground level. Many youths in our area have been getting “chitta” easily. If not controlled now then the drug menace will devour our future generations. It is high time that the police took a serious view of the matter and initiated action against those selling drugs in our area. Gaurav Negi, Rampur

Locals fleecing tourists at Kufri

Tourists nowadays have to shell out much more for various facilities/services at Kufri. The charges for almost all items such as jackets, snow boots, horses and even eatables are quite high. It seems there’s no check on what the locals are charging from the tourists. The government or the department concerned should have some control over the pricing. Raman, Chandigarh

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com