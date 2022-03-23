Need to make more movies like Kashmir Files: Prem Kumar Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 22

The incidents depicted in ‘Kashmir Files’ maybe a little portrayal of the brutalities that happened in Kashmir when Pandits were forced to leave their homes, said former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal after watching the film here today.

He said that it was unfortunate that a heaven like place was turned into a terror den by separatists. He added that Kashmir is an integral part of India and no one could tear it apart.

He said that the producer of the film had tried his best to depict the ground reality of Kashmir during terrorism days.

He added that more such moves should be produced to educate new generations about the history of the country.

Dhumal said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in the Kashmir valley had started normalising. He added that mere construction of houses and sending people back the Valley would not be enough and there was need to inculcate the feeling of patriotism among the people of Kashmir.